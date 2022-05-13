The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 16,936 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 595,100 shares.The stock last traded at $6.58 and had previously closed at $6.47.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAB. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 1,334.3% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,112,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,690 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the first quarter valued at $5,109,000. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the third quarter valued at $1,951,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,522,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after acquiring an additional 220,154 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $876,000. Institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

