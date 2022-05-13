The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Short Interest Up 266.7% in April

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the April 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NYSE:GGZ traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.84. 2,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,206. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average is $14.72. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $17.29.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GGZ. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 11,432 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

