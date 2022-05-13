The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €67.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($70.53) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HEN3. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($69.47) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($73.68) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($90.53) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($105.26) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €62.00 ($65.26) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €73.44 ($77.30).

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €62.74 ($66.04) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €61.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of €69.78. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($108.42) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($136.47).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

