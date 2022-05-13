The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) a €330.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €330.00 ($347.37) target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €330.00 ($347.37) price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays set a €291.00 ($306.32) price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €324.00 ($341.05) price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €270.00 ($284.21) price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Get Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München alerts:

Shares of FRA MUV2 opened at €227.10 ($239.05) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €234.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €250.67. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 1 year low of €166.59 ($175.36) and a 1 year high of €198.95 ($209.42).

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.