The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €137.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €137.00 ($144.21) price target on Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SAF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($131.58) price target on Safran in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €97.00 ($102.11) target price on Safran in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays set a €140.00 ($147.37) price objective on Safran in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($147.37) price objective on Safran in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($147.37) price target on Safran in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of EPA SAF opened at €93.77 ($98.71) on Tuesday. Safran has a 1-year low of €67.17 ($70.71) and a 1-year high of €92.36 ($97.22). The business’s 50 day moving average is €102.83 and its 200-day moving average is €107.66.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

