The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd reduced its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 24,700 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned 0.07% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $87,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 854.5% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.31.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

GS traded up $6.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $305.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,581. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $325.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $105.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.90 and a twelve month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $18.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

