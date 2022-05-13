The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€13.10” Price Target for ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.10 ($13.79) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($23.16) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.00 ($17.89) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($23.16) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($21.05) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €12.00 ($12.63) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock traded up €0.45 ($0.47) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €9.79 ($10.31). 1,184,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52-week low of €9.30 ($9.79) and a 52-week high of €19.00 ($20.00). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €11.24 and its 200-day moving average price is €12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.07.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

