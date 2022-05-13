The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€24.20” Price Target for Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.20 ($25.47) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($37.89) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €34.70 ($36.53) price objective on Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($40.00) price objective on Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($29.47) price objective on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.00 ($28.42) price objective on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €32.43 ($34.14).

EVK opened at €25.02 ($26.34) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €24.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is €27.11. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of €26.78 ($28.19) and a 1 year high of €32.97 ($34.71).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

