The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) PT Lowered to $31.00

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $44.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Consumer Edge raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a hold rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $26.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $502.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.57 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $12,610,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $378,938.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

