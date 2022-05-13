The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. Hershey comprises approximately 1.1% of BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co owned 0.07% of Hershey worth $29,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSY. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Hershey by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hershey stock traded up $3.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $225.99. The stock had a trading volume of 48,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,624. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.26. The company has a market capitalization of $343.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $167.10 and a 1 year high of $231.60.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total value of $36,167.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $33,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,958.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,012,785 shares of company stock worth $206,164,591 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.40.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

