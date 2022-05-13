The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Position Raised by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Skba Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 286,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 286,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.13.

Shares of KHC stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.07. 388,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,799,314. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.48, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.