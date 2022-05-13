The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.19 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Middleby in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.66. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Get Middleby alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MIDD. Zacks Investment Research cut Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Middleby from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Middleby in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Shares of MIDD opened at $132.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.56. Middleby has a 1 year low of $127.02 and a 1 year high of $201.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $994.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.97 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 13.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS.

In other Middleby news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 600 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $168.84 per share, for a total transaction of $101,304.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.45, for a total value of $460,900.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Middleby by 57.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,136,000 after purchasing an additional 51,829 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Middleby by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Middleby by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Middleby by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in Middleby by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 52,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middleby Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.