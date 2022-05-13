The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) PT Raised to $44.00 at B. Riley

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 54.66% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for The RMR Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RMR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

RMR traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.45. 168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,266. The firm has a market cap of $895.89 million, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.50 and its 200 day moving average is $31.99. The RMR Group has a one year low of $26.82 and a one year high of $47.12.

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The RMR Group will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. 42.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

