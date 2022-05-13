The Scottish Investment Trust (LON:SCIN) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $884.95

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC (LON:SCIN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 884.95 ($10.91) and traded as low as GBX 834.98 ($10.29). The Scottish Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 845 ($10.42), with a volume of 50,717 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 884.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 864.99. The firm has a market cap of £562.47 million and a P/E ratio of 7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.34, a current ratio of 46.58 and a quick ratio of 45.42.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a GBX 6.10 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The Scottish Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. It employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach. The Scottish Investment Trust PLC was founded in 1887 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

