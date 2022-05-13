The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.61

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.61 and last traded at $8.61, with a volume of 42113 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

Several research firms have commented on WEGRY. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,240 ($27.62) to GBX 2,190 ($27.00) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,150 ($26.51) to GBX 2,160 ($26.63) in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 1,915 ($23.61) to GBX 2,020 ($24.90) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,706.60.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average is $11.39.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.0652 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

About The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY)

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.