The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Sold by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. decreased its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 312,736 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $7,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WEN. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Wendy’s by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Wendy’s by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wendy’s stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $17.31. 165,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,524,175. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The Wendy’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 35.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 56.82%.

Several analysts have weighed in on WEN shares. Barclays cut their target price on Wendy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.12.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

