Thinkific Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:THNCF) Short Interest Up 170.0% in April

Thinkific Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:THNCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,000 shares, an increase of 170.0% from the April 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 640.0 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on THNCF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Thinkific Labs from C$7.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Thinkific Labs from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Thinkific Labs from C$7.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Thinkific Labs from C$12.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

OTCMKTS:THNCF traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $1.69. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 864. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.32. Thinkific Labs has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $10.96.

Thinkific Labs Inc develops, markets, and supports cloud-based platform in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform enables entrepreneurs and established businesses to create, market, sell, and deliver online courses and other learning products. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

