Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Brokerages expect Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.55. Thomson Reuters reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full-year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Thomson Reuters.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

TRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.88.

NYSE:TRI traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.29. The stock had a trading volume of 36,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,141. The company has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.59. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $91.55 and a 1-year high of $123.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.98%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thomson Reuters (TRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.