Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Receives C$141.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$141.60.

TRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Thomson Reuters to a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Thomson Reuters to a “buy” rating and set a C$117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

In related news, Director Linda Walker sold 4,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.12, for a total transaction of C$632,847.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9 shares in the company, valued at C$1,198.07. Also, Director Brian S. Peccarelli sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$134.48, for a total value of C$80,687.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,582,415.60.

TSE TRI traded up C$1.27 on Friday, reaching C$122.53. The stock had a trading volume of 359,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$131.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$139.02. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of C$111.72 and a 1-year high of C$156.62. The company has a market cap of C$59.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.27.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.10 billion. Research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 4.1999995 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.572 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.33%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

