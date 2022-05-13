Thunder Energies Co. (OTCMKTS:TNRG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Thunder Energies Co. (OTCMKTS:TNRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
TNRG remained flat at $$0.08 during midday trading on Friday. Thunder Energies has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05.
Thunder Energies Company Profile (Get Rating)
