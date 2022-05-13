thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €17.60 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) has been given a €17.60 ($18.53) target price by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 123.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.00 ($17.89) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($16.84) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €9.00 ($9.47) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($11.58) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($17.89) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €13.69 ($14.42).

Shares of FRA:TKA opened at €7.89 ($8.30) on Friday. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of €20.70 ($21.79) and a 12 month high of €27.01 ($28.43). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €7.70 and a 200 day moving average price of €8.86.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

