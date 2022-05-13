Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Titan Medical’s earnings. Titan Medical posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.26). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Titan Medical.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million.

TMDI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Titan Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Titan Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ TMDI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.45. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,509. Titan Medical has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average is $0.70.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Titan Medical by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 25,703 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Titan Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Titan Medical by 2,253.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Titan Medical by 70.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Titan Medical by 79.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 98,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Titan Medical Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of robotic assisted surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery. It is developing the Enos system, a robotic single access surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart comprising a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing surgical procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during surgical procedures.

