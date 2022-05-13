Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $28.91-$28.91 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.23 billion-$20.23 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tokyo Electron from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th.

OTCMKTS:TOELY traded up $4.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,313. Tokyo Electron has a 12 month low of $96.86 and a 12 month high of $149.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.31 and a 200-day moving average of $124.46. The firm has a market cap of $67.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.22.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, etch systems, deposition systems, and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders.

