Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decline of 76.1% from the April 15th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of Tokyo Ohka Kogyo stock remained flat at $$66.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.48. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00.
