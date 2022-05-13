Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decline of 76.1% from the April 15th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Tokyo Ohka Kogyo stock remained flat at $$66.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.48. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chemical products and process equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers optimal photoresists and photolithography relative chemicals; and coating, developing, vacuum UV hardening, and chemical supply machines.

