Toncoin Market Cap Reaches $1.97 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $1.97 billion and $5.60 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.61 or 0.00005283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 96.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00542439 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,400.17 or 1.84886373 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00031627 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 1,896.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

