Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) PT Raised to C$23.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TXG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.25 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$23.15.

TXG stock traded up C$0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$12.66. The company had a trading volume of 89,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,480. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.40. Torex Gold Resources has a 12 month low of C$11.78 and a 12 month high of C$18.72. The stock has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54.

Torex Gold Resources ( TSE:TXG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$254.67 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.4999999 EPS for the current year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

