ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) Short Interest Up 439.5% in April

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,300 shares, an increase of 439.5% from the April 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 9.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ToughBuilt Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 831.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,392,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 3,028,471 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ToughBuilt Industries by 2,590.2% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 938,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 903,244 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ToughBuilt Industries by 166.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 694,036 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 6,199.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 503,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 495,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 464,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

TBLT stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.95. ToughBuilt Industries has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $187.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.26.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

