TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 400 ($4.93) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 270 ($3.33).

Shares of LON:TCAP opened at GBX 117 ($1.44) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 134.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 138.34. TP ICAP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 105.20 ($1.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 225 ($2.77). The firm has a market capitalization of £922.75 million and a P/E ratio of 163.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.92.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from TP ICAP Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. TP ICAP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.57%.

In related news, insider Robin Stewart sold 32,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.81), for a total transaction of £48,401.22 ($59,673.55).

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Agency Execution, and Parameta Solutions divisions.

