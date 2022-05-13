TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Major Shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. Purchases 9,700 Shares

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 9,700 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $17,072.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,934,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,896. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, April 25th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 10,777 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.18 per share, for a total transaction of $23,493.86.

On Friday, April 22nd, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 42,000 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $94,080.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 7,345 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $18,362.50.

On Monday, April 11th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 9,100 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $22,022.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCON opened at $1.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.63. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $7.42.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TCON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCON. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 1,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 16,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 13,177 shares in the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TCON. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TRACON Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.