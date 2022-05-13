Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.92

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.92 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

Tractor Supply has increased its dividend by an average of 20.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Tractor Supply has a payout ratio of 35.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tractor Supply to earn $10.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $196.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.63. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $170.82 and a 52-week high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 563,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,350,000 after acquiring an additional 143,774 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,655,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 284.2% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSCO. Gordon Haskett cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.05.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

