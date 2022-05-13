Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Director Sells $1,014,520.00 in Stock

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded up $5.32 on Friday, hitting $201.85. The stock had a trading volume of 757,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,189. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $170.82 and a 52-week high of $241.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.63.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have issued reports on TSCO. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Gordon Haskett cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.05.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tractor Supply Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
