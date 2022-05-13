Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Director Sells $1,014,520.00 in Stock

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded up $5.32 on Friday, hitting $201.85. The stock had a trading volume of 757,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,189. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $170.82 and a 52-week high of $241.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.63.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSCO. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Gordon Haskett cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.05.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

