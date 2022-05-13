Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Cut to $95.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 111.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.28.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $44.84 on Wednesday. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $39.39 and a 12 month high of $114.09. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 213.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.17.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.25. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $713,323.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,778,114 in the last quarter. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1,101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,032,000 after acquiring an additional 19,127,872 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 36.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 10,242 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 51.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,365,000 after buying an additional 35,579 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

