Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Piper Sandler

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Traeger from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Traeger from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Traeger from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Traeger from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.72.

COOK stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.70. The stock had a trading volume of 52,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,699. Traeger has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $32.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.01.

Traeger ( NYSE:COOK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. Traeger had a negative net margin of 11.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.89%. Research analysts anticipate that Traeger will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COOK. Southernsun Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Traeger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,611,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Traeger by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,962,000 after buying an additional 574,500 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Traeger by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 47,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 12,075 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Traeger by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 220,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 65,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Traeger by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,774,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,204,000 after buying an additional 260,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

