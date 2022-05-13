Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.95-$7.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.41 billion-$15.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.27 billion.

TT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $185.07.

NYSE TT opened at $134.43 on Friday. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $130.01 and a 52-week high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.00 and a 200-day moving average of $170.08.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

