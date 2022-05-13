Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 105.9% from the April 15th total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $45.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $364.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Transcontinental Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

