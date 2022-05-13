Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.84

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$14.84 and last traded at C$14.84, with a volume of 114425 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.13.

TCL.A has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$23.00 target price on Transcontinental in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. CIBC cut shares of Transcontinental from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$26.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$24.50 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on Transcontinental from C$29.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.79.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 10.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$17.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.46.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.