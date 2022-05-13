TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) PT Lowered to $620.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.74% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $707.33.
Shares of TDG stock opened at $549.93 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group has a one year low of $537.55 and a one year high of $688.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $632.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $630.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43.
In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.64, for a total transaction of $7,275,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total transaction of $3,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,500 shares of company stock worth $25,324,315 over the last quarter. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,553,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,169,759,000 after acquiring an additional 16,648 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,336,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,825,316,000 after acquiring an additional 107,621 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,084,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,009,510,000 after buying an additional 156,434 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,223,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,414,756,000 after buying an additional 179,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,145,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,365,093,000 after buying an additional 13,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.
TransDigm Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
