TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) Price Tops $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 13th. In the last seven days, TRAVA.FINANCE has traded 55.1% lower against the US dollar. One TRAVA.FINANCE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. TRAVA.FINANCE has a market cap of $499,730.77 and approximately $44,297.00 worth of TRAVA.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About TRAVA.FINANCE

TRAVA.FINANCE’s total supply is 4,745,402,993 coins and its circulating supply is 587,938,266 coins.

Buying and Selling TRAVA.FINANCE

