Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) CEO Holger Bartel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $19,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 511,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,288,732.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Holger Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Travelzoo alerts:

On Monday, May 2nd, Holger Bartel sold 7,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $51,800.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Holger Bartel sold 4,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $31,320.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Holger Bartel sold 13,600 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $90,984.00.

NASDAQ TZOO opened at $6.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.66. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $18.47.

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.15. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 1,142.83% and a net margin of 7.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZOO. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Travelzoo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Travelzoo during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Travelzoo during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 34.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Travelzoo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelzoo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Travelzoo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.