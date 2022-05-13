Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) SVP Sells $33,932.73 in Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) SVP William E. Rote sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $33,932.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,119.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,125,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.72. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $31.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.16 and a 200 day moving average of $27.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $48.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.92 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.41% and a negative net margin of 88.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.96) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently commented on TVTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.
About Travere Therapeutics
Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.
