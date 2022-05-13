Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) SVP Sells $33,932.73 in Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) SVP William E. Rote sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $33,932.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,119.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,125,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.72. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $31.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.16 and a 200 day moving average of $27.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $48.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.92 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.41% and a negative net margin of 88.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.96) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $202,000.

Several research firms recently commented on TVTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

