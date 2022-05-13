Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Short Interest Down 95.8% in April

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.8% from the April 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Travis Perkins stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.87. The stock had a trading volume of 15,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,289. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.17. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $27.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3217 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 29.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TPRKY. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,805 ($22.25) to GBX 1,600 ($19.73) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,600.00.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

