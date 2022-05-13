TRAXIA Price Down 24.6% Over Last Week (TM2)

TRAXIA (TM2) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 13th. One TRAXIA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TRAXIA has traded 24.6% lower against the US dollar. TRAXIA has a total market cap of $41,091.30 and $35.00 worth of TRAXIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

TRAXIA Coin Profile

TRAXIA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 328,320,714 coins. The official website for TRAXIA is traxia.co . The Reddit community for TRAXIA is /r/traxia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TRAXIA’s official Twitter account is @traxianetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TRAXIA is blog.traxia.co/@Traxia

Buying and Selling TRAXIA

