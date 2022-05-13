Tredje AP fonden Acquires New Shares in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,647 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS by 3,900.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 322.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $240.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $294.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.84. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $230.72 and a one year high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.28.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.26 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total transaction of $1,082,396.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANSS. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on ANSYS from $310.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.00.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

