Tredje AP fonden Invests $1.34 Million in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVTR. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,973,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Avantor by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,842,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,361,000 after purchasing an additional 324,770 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Avantor by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 260,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 68,364 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Avantor by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 132,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 65,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Avantor by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,613,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,979,000 after buying an additional 119,678 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $29.88 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.64 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.05.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Avantor had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $69,870.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Avantor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.13.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

