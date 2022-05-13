Tredje AP fonden Lowers Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Tredje AP fonden cut its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth about $184,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 42.2% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth about $258,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.2% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,059,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $124.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.32. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.04 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.16). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.05.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

