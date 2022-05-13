Tredje AP fonden Makes New $1.44 Million Investment in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 250.4% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.29.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $67.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.61. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $65.80 and a 1 year high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. State Street’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

