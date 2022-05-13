Tredje AP fonden Purchases Shares of 10,221 Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,468,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,312,000 after purchasing an additional 65,540 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 109,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,085,000 after acquiring an additional 52,227 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after acquiring an additional 12,870 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

In other news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $102.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.42. The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $100.05 and a 52 week high of $135.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 23.57%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $149.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.75.

About Northern Trust (Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.