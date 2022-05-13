Tredje AP fonden Sells 3,798 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Tredje AP fonden cut its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,798 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,460,000 after purchasing an additional 27,191 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 13.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,025,000 after purchasing an additional 15,901 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 470,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,517,000 after purchasing an additional 26,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 43,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.71, for a total transaction of $6,717,741.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $1,664,255.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,484 shares of company stock valued at $11,265,747. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $142.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Argus raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $153.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.57.

NYSE ABC opened at $151.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.11. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $111.34 and a 12-month high of $167.19. The stock has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.45.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The firm had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.44%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

