Trek Metals Limited (ASX:TKM) Insider Purchases A$39,080.16 in Stock

Trek Metals Limited (ASX:TKM – Get Rating) insider Anthony (Tony) Leibowitz purchased 488,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$39,080.16 ($27,139.00).
Anthony (Tony) Leibowitz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 5th, Anthony (Tony) Leibowitz bought 511,498 shares of Trek Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$45,011.82 ($31,258.21).
- On Friday, February 11th, Anthony (Tony) Leibowitz bought 644,231 shares of Trek Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$52,826.94 ($36,685.38).
