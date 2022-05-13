Trek Metals Limited (ASX:TKM) Insider Purchases A$39,080.16 in Stock

Trek Metals Limited (ASX:TKM – Get Rating) insider Anthony (Tony) Leibowitz purchased 488,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$39,080.16 ($27,139.00).

Anthony (Tony) Leibowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 5th, Anthony (Tony) Leibowitz bought 511,498 shares of Trek Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$45,011.82 ($31,258.21).

On Friday, February 11th, Anthony (Tony) Leibowitz bought 644,231 shares of Trek Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$52,826.94 ($36,685.38).

About Trek Metals

Trek Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Africa and Australia. The company explores for zinc, lead, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Pincunah and Jimblebar gold and base metal projects covering an area of approximately 267 square kilometers located in the Pilbara region.

