Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,798. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.35. Trevi Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $3.73. The firm has a market cap of $85.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Aegis assumed coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trevi Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

In other Trevi Therapeutics news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker purchased 3,580,526 shares of Trevi Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $6,802,999.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,421,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,800,713.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 10,780 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trevi Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Trevi Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 415.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 271,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is developing Haduvio, an oral extended-release formulation of nalbuphine, which is in phase IIb/III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

